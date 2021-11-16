Colony Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 32.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 326,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.81.

Celanese stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.