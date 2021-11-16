Colony Group LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

