Colony Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

