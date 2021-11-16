Colony Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.