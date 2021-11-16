ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 72.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $132.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012147 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004110 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,299,564,711 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

