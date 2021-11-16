Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

