Comerica Bank Sells 4,243 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.95.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $214.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,488 shares of company stock worth $7,245,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

