Comerica Bank Sells 7,120 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of GameStop worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GameStop stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.85 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.