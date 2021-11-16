Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €6.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.19 ($7.29).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €7.10 ($8.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of €7.18 ($8.45). The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.