Comparing FingerMotion (FNGR) & Its Peers

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS: FNGR) is one of 370 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FingerMotion to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion’s peers have a beta of -2.77, suggesting that their average share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million -$4.38 million -45.85 FingerMotion Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -47.37

FingerMotion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98% FingerMotion Competitors -116.94% -152.24% -5.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FingerMotion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion Competitors 2462 12439 23104 637 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given FingerMotion’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FingerMotion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FingerMotion peers beat FingerMotion on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

