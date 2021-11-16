Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in October

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 14th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 137,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

