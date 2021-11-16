Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMP traded down $14.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

