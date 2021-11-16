Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $14.96 on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 169,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

