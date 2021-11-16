COMPASS Pathways plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Roth Capital upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.