Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 130,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,228. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

