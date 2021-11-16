COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of COMSovereign stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 9,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,843. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 68,146 shares of company stock worth $117,374 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.