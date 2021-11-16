Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $94,778.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,371.60 or 0.98283973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00333603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00527084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00180163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,940,056 coins and its circulating supply is 11,320,319 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.