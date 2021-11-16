Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

