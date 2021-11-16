Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $115.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.