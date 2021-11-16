Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.