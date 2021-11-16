Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

IBTD stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.