Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

