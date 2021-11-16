Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $80.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $84.35. Confluent shares last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 15,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.