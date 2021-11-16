Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,594. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 795,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

