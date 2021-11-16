Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.