Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,293. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
