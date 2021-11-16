Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,293. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

