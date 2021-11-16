ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CFRX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 201,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraFect stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

