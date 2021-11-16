Contrasting Digital Media Solutions (DMS) and Its Competitors

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Digital Media Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions Competitors 1189 5983 11214 322 2.57

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 118.28%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Digital Media Solutions Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million -$8.70 million 67.01 Digital Media Solutions Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.91

Digital Media Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

