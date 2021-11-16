Contrasting Minim (MINM) and The Competition

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minim to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Minim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s rivals have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minim and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 706 1227 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 94.26%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -24.67 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 58.07

Minim’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -33.14% -20.55% -4.53%

Summary

Minim rivals beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

