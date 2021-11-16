Contrasting Sernova (SEOVF) and Its Competitors

Sernova (OTCMKTS: SEOVF) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sernova to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sernova and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -30.64% -28.82% Sernova Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sernova and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A Sernova Competitors 5199 19077 41237 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 69.43%. Given Sernova’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sernova has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sernova and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A -$3.96 million -39.00 Sernova Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -137.73

Sernova’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sernova. Sernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sernova peers beat Sernova on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body. The firm also focuses in the manufacture and clinical evaluation of the cell pouch for insulin-dependent diabetes. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

