Contrasting Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) & Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Weber’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $19.46 billion 0.73 $1.08 billion $31.24 7.51 Weber $1.53 billion 2.93 $88.41 million N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whirlpool and Weber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 1 2 0 2.25 Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $227.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Weber has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weber is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 9.02% 34.36% 8.49% Weber N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whirlpool beats Weber on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

