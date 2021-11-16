Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.04

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

