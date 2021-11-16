Cooper Financial Group Invests $253,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

