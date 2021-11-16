Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

