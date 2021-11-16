Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $445,000.

JPUS stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.23 and a one year high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

