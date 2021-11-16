Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP opened at $1.11 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.