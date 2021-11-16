Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of CLB opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

