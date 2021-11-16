CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

COR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

