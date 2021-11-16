Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

New Gold stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

