Cormark Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.79. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$13.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.48%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.