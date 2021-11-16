Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

