Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 108,412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

