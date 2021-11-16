Corsicana & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Corsicana & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

PPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 2,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,455.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.