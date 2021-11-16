Corsicana & Co. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.76. 125,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455,263. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

