Corsicana & Co. Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.41. 56,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

