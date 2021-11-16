Corsicana & Co. Has $428,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

PSX stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

