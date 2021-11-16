Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of UCO traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $101.72.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

