CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.46.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
