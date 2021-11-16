Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,169,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,610,940.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPNG stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 668,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,893. Coupang has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

