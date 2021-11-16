Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

